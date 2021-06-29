Ease of doing business: Website on enforcing contracts launched

A web portal which seeks to be a source of comprehensive information on legislative and policy reforms being undertaken on the "Enforcing Contracts" regime for Ease of Doing Business in India was launched by a top law ministry official here.

The Doing Business Report of World Bank benchmarks business regulations across 191 economies of the world. Within this, the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) index is a ranking system which is an indication of an economy's position relative to that of other economies across 11 areas of business regulation, a law ministry statement observed. The "Enforcing Contracts" indicator is one such essential area that measures time and cost to resolve a standardised commercial dispute as well as a series of good practices in the judiciary, it noted. As of now, only the cities of Delhi and Mumbai are under the purview of the Ease of Doing Business survey by the World Bank. Kolkata and Bengaluru are likely to be included in the Doing Business Report in future.

Secretary (Justice) Barun Mitra on Monday launched the exclusive "Enforcing Contracts Portal".

The website is envisioned to be a comprehensive source of information pertaining to the legislative and policy reforms being undertaken on the "Enforcing Contracts" parameters. It includes the latest data related to the functioning and disposal of commercial cases in the Dedicated Commercial Courts of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. These Dedicated Commercial Courts have been established for speedy resolution of commercial disputes and boast of dedicated infrastructure and exclusive judicial human power, the statement said.

The new portal also hosts online reporting by all high courts regarding the Mediation and Arbitration centres annexed to the Commercial Courts in order to monitor and promote institutional mediation and arbitration by way of Pre-institution Mediation and Settlement(PIMS) of commercial cases. PIMS has been introduced with the aim of reducing pendency of cases and to promote mediation as a viable dispute resolution alternative in commercial cases.

