Elderly couple killed inside house in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

An elderly couple was murdered inside their house in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Gulapura area, SHO Alwar Gate Police Station Sunita Gurjar said. "Madan Singh (85) and his wife Maina Devi (81) were alone in the house when unidentified people barged in. They slit the throat of the man with a sharp edged weapon," she said. The incident came to light when their son, who lives nearby, went to give them tea in the morning. "Prima facie, robbery appears to be the motive of the double murder but investigation from all angles is going on. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of JLN hospital for postmortem," she said.

