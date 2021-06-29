Left Menu

Eritrean forces no longer visible in Ethiopian town of Shire

Eritrean forces are no longer visible in the town of Shire in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, a witness told Reuters on Tuesday, following days of territorial gains by the Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's government. The witness, who declined to be named for security reasons, said the Eritrean soldiers had not been seen since Monday night.

Reuters | Gondar | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:09 IST
  • Ethiopia

Eritrean forces are no longer visible in the town of Shire in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, a witness told Reuters on Tuesday, following days of territorial gains by the Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's government. The witness, who declined to be named for security reasons, said the Eritrean soldiers had not been seen since Monday night. A second resident confirmed there was a large movement of Eritrean troops out of Shire towards a town in the north.

A spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister, military spokesman and the head of the government's emergency taskforce in Tigray did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eritrea's information minister also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

