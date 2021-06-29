Fake medicine factory busted in UP
- Country:
- India
An illegal medicine manufacturing unit was busted in a village here with the arrest of three, officials said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of drug department raided the factory in Bilaspur village on Monday, they said adding raw material and machines worth lakhs were seized and a case registered at New Mandi police station.
According to Joint Director Virender Kumar, the team, led by Drug Inspector Lavkush Prasad, found that the medicines were being supplied to Meerut, Kanpur, Baghpat, Aligarh, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Agra.
The arrested accused have been identified as Balraj, Mursaleen and Sahdev.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senior citizen couple robbed at home in Kanpur
With blood donation, Kanpur cops rush to aid of thalassemia patients affected by pandemic
Allahabad HC dismisses PIL seeking state govt be directed to act on Kanpur ambush SIT report
Kanpur official suspended over fraud in state-run scheme
President Kovind, wife board special train for his native place in UP's Kanpur