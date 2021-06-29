Left Menu

Tigray regional capital Mekelle "100%" under control of former rulers, spokesman says

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:16 IST
Tigray regional capital Mekelle "100%" under control of former rulers, spokesman says
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray regional said they were conducting "mop-up" operations on Tuesday against Ethiopian government forces retreating from the regional capital Mekelle and that the city was "100%" back under their control.

"Twenty-five minutes ago the active engagement in Mekelle was over," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters by satellite phone on Tuesday morning. "Our forces are still in hot pursuit to the south, east."

A spokeswoman for the prime minister, a military spokesman, and the head of the government's emergency task force in Tigray did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021