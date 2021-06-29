Left Menu

However, he was appointed as full-fledged commissioner of Delhi Police last month.An order issued last month by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the 1985-batch IPS officer was cleared for holding the post of commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders.His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order had said.Shrivastava was given additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner in February last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:19 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to retire on Wednesday
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday, according to an official order.

The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

''Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Sachchida Nand Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT; 1985) presently posted as Commissioner of Police, Delhi shall stand retired from government service with effect from June 30,'' stated the order undersigned by Deputy Secretary (Home) Pawan Kumar.

Shrivastava was holding the post of Delhi Police commissioner as an additional charge. However, he was appointed as full-fledged commissioner of Delhi Police last month.

An order issued last month by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the 1985-batch IPS officer was cleared for holding the post of commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders.

His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order had said.

Shrivastava was given additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner in February last year. Prior to that he was brought in from the CRPF and posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

