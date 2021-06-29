Left Menu

Haryana govt completes Krishna tourism circuit phase 1: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said Haryana Government has completed the first phase of the Krishna circuit project and is working on the second one.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:24 IST
Haryana govt completes Krishna tourism circuit phase 1: Prahlad Patel
Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said Haryana Government has completed the first phase of the Krishna circuit project and is working on the second one. Patel met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi to discuss development schemes related to spiritual tourism in Haryana.

Speaking after the meeting, he informed that Khattar also presented a plan of building a virtual museum based on religious scriptures in Jyotisar, a pilgrimage site near Kurukshetra. "Haryana Government has completed the first plan Krishna circuit and is working on Krishna circuit plan two. He (Khattar) has a plan of building a virtual museum based on Gita and Mahabharat in Jyotisar, which is so big. We also discussed making a science city in Haryana," the Minister said.

When asked about the ongoing conflict between Twitter and the government of India, the Minister said, "The Law Minister always said if Twitter doesn't work according to the Indian law there will be an inquiry against them. This decision will be taken by the law ministry and other ministries but I think that if anybody changes the map of a state strict action will be taken against them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021