Six injured in quarrel over parking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were injured during a quarrel which took place over a parking issue in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to police around 9 pm on Monday, they said.

According to police, two families -- Om Parkash (70) and his two sons and Shahnawaj (46) and his two sons -- who are neighbours and residents of Kabir Nagar had a fight over parking a vehicle on the street.

During the altercation, six people -- three from each side -- got injured. All the injured were taken to hospital where they were medically examined and MLCs were prepared, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of available evidence and MLCs, two different cases have been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is in progress, the officer said.

