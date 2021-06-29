Rajasthan govt not to hike water charges for industries this year
The Rajasthan Government has decided not to increase increase water charges for industrial units this fiscal. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to defer the increase in water rates for this financial year to provide relief to industrial units facing adverse conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesperson said.
