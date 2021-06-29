Rajasthan govt not to hike water charges for industries this year

The Rajasthan Government has decided not to increase increase water charges for industrial units this fiscal. The Water Resources Department revises the rates by 10 per cent every year to encourage efficient use of water. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to defer the increase in water rates for this financial year to provide relief to industrial units facing adverse conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)