Husband of suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater arrested on corruption charge

The anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested Rajaram Gurjar, the husband of suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar, and a representative of BVG company in connection with allegation of Rs 20 crore kickback.

The case is based on video clip in which the two arrested are seen purportedly engaging in conversation related to a ''commission'' of Rs 20 crore from the company, which engages in door-to-door garbage collection, for getting its payment released from the municipal body.

After registering an FIR, the investigating officer arrested Rajaram Gurjar and Omprakash Sapre, the representative of BVG company, on Tuesday, Director General (DG​) of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said.

The payment to the company was the main reason behind the tussle between Somya Gurjar and the commissioner of the municipal corporation, Yagyamitra Singh Deo.

Somya Gurjar, who is from the BJP, and three councilors were suspended on June 6 on charges of manhandling the commissioner in her chamber. The Rajasthan High Court on Monday rejected Gurjar's plea challenging her suspension.

The video had surfaced on June 10 and the ACB sent it for FSL examination after registering a preliminary enquiry (PE). RSS leader Nimbaram is also seen in the video.

After confirmation from two laboratories that it was not a doctored video, the ACB registered a case against Rajaram and three others including the RSS leader under the provisions of the prevention of corruption act and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

In the FIR registered by the ACB, Nimbaram has also been made an accused.

