ED raids W Bengal residence of businessman Ganesh Bagadia in connection with coal mining scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Ganesh Bagadia in North 24 Parganas, in connection with the illegal coal mining case in West Bengal.

ANI | North Parganas 24 (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:20 IST
Visuals from the raid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Ganesh Bagadia in North 24 Parganas, in connection with the illegal coal mining case in West Bengal. According to the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on November 27, 2020 registered a case against the alleged kingpin of the coal pilferage racket, Anup Majhi alias Lala, the then general manager of ECL, Amit Kumar Dhar, general manager ECL, Jayesh Chandra Rai, chief security ECL, Tanmay Das, Security in charge, Kajora area ECL,Debashish Mukerjee and an unknown private person for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, in the matter, Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) who was arrested by ED in connection with coal mining scam was granted interim bail on basis of medical grounds for a period of one month in May. ED explained in detail in the remand application that the investigation was taken up to trace the "large proceeds of crime" that was allegedly generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

