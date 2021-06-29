Left Menu

MP: Retd prof sends legal notice to Maneka over spat with veterinarian

PTI | Bhopal/Jabalpur | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:51 IST
A retired professor of the Jabalpur veterinary college in Madhya Pradesh and one more person has sent a legal notice to BJP MP and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi asking her to apologise for her spat with a veterinarian some days ago.

The legal notice was sent on June 26 by retired professor Dr PG Najpandey and one Rajat Bhargava through their advocate Dinesh Upadhyay seeking an apology from the MP, a known animal rights activist, over her alleged remarks against the veterinarian community.

''If she does not apologise within three days of receiving the notice, we will file a criminal complaint and defamation suit,'' Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Veterinary Council of India president Dr Umesh Sharma on Tuesday said his outfit would file a defamation suit against Gandhi if she failed to apologise over the incident.

Gandhi had found herself at the centre of a controversy a few days ago after some purported audio clips of her phone calls to three veterinarians, including one from Jabalpur veterinary college, went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, she is berating a veterinarian after accusing him of carrying out a shoddy surgical procedure on a dog.

