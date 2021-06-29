Left Menu

Christian man in Pakistan jailed for kidnapping and raping woman

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:00 IST
A Christian man in Pakistan was on Monday sentenced to 22 years imprisonment and fined Rs three lakh by a special court for raping and kidnapping a woman.

A special court in Lahore for gender-based violence awarded a collective imprisonment of 22 years to Samson Masih for raping and kidnapping a 25-year-old woman of his locality.

The police had registered a case against Masih last year on the complaint of the woman’s family that he abducted her outside her house and kept her at an unknown place for a month and subjected her to sexual assault.

The police traced the suspect through the location of his mobile phone and rescued the woman. The prosecution presented 10 witnesses in the case.

Judge Jamshed Mubarak handed down a 15-year imprisonment for rape and seven-year jail term for kidnapping.

A fine of Rs 300,000 (USD 1,896) has also been imposed on the suspect. The sentence will run concurrently.

