Ukraine backs amended bill to jail officials for false asset declarations
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday agreed on presidential amendments and approved in a final reading a law to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.
The legislation was a requirement for the government to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Ukraine
Advertisement