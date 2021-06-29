Left Menu

UP man's body found on girlfriend's terrace

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:50 IST
UP man's body found on girlfriend's terrace
A man's body was found with injury marks on his neck on the terrace of his girlfriend's house, police said on Tuesday.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the victim, Kartik Soni, had an argument with his girlfriend's father over their relationship, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

The 25-year-old was strangulated and his body dumped on the terrace of the house in Ambedkar Nagar locality, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a probe in the matter was on, they added.

