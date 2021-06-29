Left Menu

MP: District Waqf Board president held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:00 IST
MP: District Waqf Board president held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught the Rewa district Waqf Board president while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for allowing him to continue in his post in a shrine management committee, an official said.

The president of Rewa district Waqf Board, Irfan Khan, was caught while receiving the bribe money from president of the Chhoti Dargah Management Committee, Anas Abbasi, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE).

Khan had sought a bribe of Rs five lakh from Abbasi to allow him to continue as the president of the Chhoti Dargah Management Committee (shrine administration panel) in Rewa which functions under the district Waqf Board, he said.

However, the matter was settled for Rs one lakh, Verma said.

The Lokayukta SPE, acting on a complaint, laid a trap and caught Khan when he was accepting Rs one lakh as bribe near a hospital in Rewa, he said.

A case has been registered against Khan and further investigation was underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021