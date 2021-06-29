MP: District Waqf Board president held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught the Rewa district Waqf Board president while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for allowing him to continue in his post in a shrine management committee, an official said.

The president of Rewa district Waqf Board, Irfan Khan, was caught while receiving the bribe money from president of the Chhoti Dargah Management Committee, Anas Abbasi, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE).

Khan had sought a bribe of Rs five lakh from Abbasi to allow him to continue as the president of the Chhoti Dargah Management Committee (shrine administration panel) in Rewa which functions under the district Waqf Board, he said.

However, the matter was settled for Rs one lakh, Verma said.

The Lokayukta SPE, acting on a complaint, laid a trap and caught Khan when he was accepting Rs one lakh as bribe near a hospital in Rewa, he said.

A case has been registered against Khan and further investigation was underway, the SP added.

