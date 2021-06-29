Maha: Businessman shot at, escapes unhurt; 2 accused on the run
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:11 IST
A businessman was shot at by two unidentified persons but escaped unhurt in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The attempt on the life of Rajesh Gude (32), a factory owner, was made at around 8:30pm on Monday by two people who came on a two-wheeler and fired at him from close range, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
''Gude ducked in time and remained unhurt. A case under IPC and Arms Act provisions has been registered and a hunt is underway for the two accused,'' he added.
