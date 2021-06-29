Left Menu

Maha: Businessman shot at, escapes unhurt; 2 accused on the run

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:11 IST
Maha: Businessman shot at, escapes unhurt; 2 accused on the run
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman was shot at by two unidentified persons but escaped unhurt in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The attempt on the life of Rajesh Gude (32), a factory owner, was made at around 8:30pm on Monday by two people who came on a two-wheeler and fired at him from close range, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

''Gude ducked in time and remained unhurt. A case under IPC and Arms Act provisions has been registered and a hunt is underway for the two accused,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021