Maha: Businessman shot at, escapes unhurt; 2 accused on the run

A businessman was shot at by two unidentified persons but escaped unhurt in Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The attempt on the life of Rajesh Gude (32), a factory owner, was made at around 8:30pm on Monday by two people who came on a two-wheeler and fired at him from close range, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

''Gude ducked in time and remained unhurt. A case under IPC and Arms Act provisions has been registered and a hunt is underway for the two accused,'' he added.

