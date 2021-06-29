Three arrested for killing friend on trivial issue: Police

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing a youth to death on a trivial issue in a village near here, police said.

Police identified the arrested accused as Harpal, Rahul and Shubham of Johra village in the district.

The trio had stabbed Shubham to death on Monday after the victim while drinking water from a handpump splashed some water over them, police said.

