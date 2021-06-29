US Domestic News Roundup: Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal; Arizona county probes 53 suspected heatwave deaths in a week and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pacific Northwest cities shatter heat records again, life grinds to a halt

The cities of Portland and Salem in Oregon, and Seattle in Washington set new temperature records on Monday as the Pacific Northwest baked under a heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents. In Salem, Oregon's state capitol, temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius), the hottest since record-keeping began in the 1890s.

LA County recommends indoor masks irrespective of vaccination status

Los Angeles County health officials have recommended that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or not for COVID-19 due to the increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Monday's announcement of the recommendation by the health department in the country's most populous county comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Delta variants are now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country.

California adds five states to list of places where state-funded travel is banned

California has added five more states to its list of places where state-funded travel is banned because they have laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday. The list now has 17 states where state employee travel is banned except under limited circumstances. The five news states are Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia.

Arizona county probes 53 suspected heat wave deaths in a week

Website data shows Arizona's Maricopa County is investigating 53 suspected heatwave deaths over the week to June 19, when record-shattering temperatures across the U.S. Southwest threatened to push power systems to the brink of failure. As the Oregon cities of Portland and Salem and Seattle in Washington set new temperature records on Monday, fuelled by a heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, data on the Arizona county's website showed a jump in deaths under investigation.

NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org insider - but not Trump, sources say

New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to issue one or more criminal indictments this week – but not against Trump himself, according to people involved in the case. Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump, said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Others familiar with the case said prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and also are considering criminal charges against the company.

Walmart launches low-priced private label analog insulin

Walmart said on Tuesday that it will start selling private-label analog insulin this week at a deep discount to branded insulin vials and pens, as it seeks to drive growth at its healthcare business. ReliOn NovoLog's product is a rapid-acting analog insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. It will require a prescription from a physician. More than two decades ago, Walmart launched a human insulin private label brand called ReliOn that costs $24.99 a vial.

New York takes Teva, McKesson, others to trial over opioids

New York will take Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other companies, including the nation's largest drug distributors, to trial on Tuesday, seeking to hold them liable for fueling an opioid crisis that has caused nearly half a million U.S. deaths over a decade. In Central Islip, New York, the trial will mark the first time claims over the national opioid abuse and overdose epidemic go before a jury.

Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin on Tuesday to drum up support for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package hammered out by a bipartisan group of legislators but still in need of wide support in Congress to become reality. Biden will speak at a public transit facility in La Crosse, a city in western Wisconsin, highlighting the plan's investment of some $48.5 billion in public transit to reduce commute times and help reduce emissions, while boosting growth and wages.

Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to a transgender former public high school student who waged a six-year legal battle against a Virginia county school board that had barred him from using the bathroom corresponding with his gender identity. The justices left in place a lower court's ruling that the Gloucester County School Board had acted unlawfully in preventing Gavin Grimm from using the boys' bathroom before he graduated in 2017. In doing so, the court opted against taking up a major transgender rights case that could have set a nationwide precedent on the issue.

Hopes fade for scores missing under Florida condo rubble as search enters 6th day

Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday at the site of a partly collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead. With hopes fading by the hour of pulling anyone else alive from the rubble left when nearly half the 12-floor, 156-unit tower abruptly caved in on itself, authorities held out the possibility that survivors might yet be found.

