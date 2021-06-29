Left Menu

Reports claiming Jaishankar's meeting with certain Taliban leaders ''completely false, mischievous": Sources

Reports claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with certain Taliban leaders are completely false, baseless and mischievous, sources said on Tuesday.The reaction from sources here came after some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders, who assured the minister that the outfits future relations with India will not be based on Pakistans views and wishes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:32 IST
The reaction from sources here came after some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders, who assured the minister that the outfit's future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan's views and wishes. ''We have seen social media reports claiming that the External Affairs Minister has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous,'' said a source.

The reports emerged as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

In the midst of fast-paced developments relating to the Afghan peace process, a senior Qatari diplomat said at a webinar organised by the Arab Center in Washington DC recently that he believed the Indian side was engaging with the Taliban as the group could be a key component in the future of Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

