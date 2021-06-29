Karnataka CM directs officials to complete irrigation and drinking water project in time

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed officials to speed up the Upper Bhadra and Yettinahole irrigation and drinking water projects and complete them within the stipulated time.

During a review meeting with the officials, Yediyurappa asked officials to finish the first phase of the Yattinahole project by July end by releasing water to Vedavathi valley.

Advertisement

So far, Rs 9,003.86 crore has been spent under it, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The project will provide drinking water to more than 68 lakh people of 6,557 villages belonging to 29 taluks of seven districts of southern Karnataka, the statement read.

It further said that the declaration of the Upper Bhadra project as a national project is in the final stage and approval from the central cabinet is pending.

''The matter has been discussed with the Central Minister over telephone and it was requested to approve the same immediately.If need be, we will meet the Central Minister personally and insist for approval,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts will benefit from the project, the statement read.

Emphasising that the irrigation projects should be completed without any loopholes, Yediyurappa warned of stringent action against the officials in case of any discrepancy.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)