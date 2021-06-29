Left Menu

Woman holed up in Meghalaya bank for three days as robbery attempt goes awry

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:48 IST
A 40- year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the Meghalaya state capital after being cooped up in the building for three days, a senior police officer said.

The woman had deposited cash in the bank on Friday before working hours ended at 2 pm, but did not step out and remained inside intending to commit robbery, East Khasi Hills district Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem.

The district administration had announced that Saturday would be a non-working day while Sunday is a holiday.

The woman was found inside the Bishnupur branch of the Meghalaya Rural Bank here when the manager stepped inside the bank on Monday.

The woman had not alerted anyone that she was confined inside the bank, the police officer said.

Syiem told PTI, the woman has been arrested based on an FIR filed by the bank manager.

Some CCTV cameras and a CCTV monitor were found to be broken, according to bank officials.

Marks were found inside the building suggesting an attempt to break into the strongroom, the officials said.

The police found light food items such as puffed rice and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) from her possession.

