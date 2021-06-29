Left Menu

People can't keep dying because of illegal construction: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said people can not just keep dying because of the failure of the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities to check the menace of illegal construction.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a Public Interest Litigation taken up by the court on its own following a building collapse last year in Bhiwandi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:49 IST
People can't keep dying because of illegal construction: Bombay HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said people can not just ''keep dying'' because of the failure of the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities to check the menace of illegal construction.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a Public Interest Litigation taken up by the court on its own following a building collapse last year in Bhiwandi. It was taken up for hearing anew after the collapse of a building in suburban Malad this month killed 12 people including eight children. On Tuesday, the bench went through the preliminary report submitted by commissioner of inquiry Justice (retd) J P Deodhar, appointed by the HC at the last hearing for conducting a judicial probe. As per the report, the Malad building was originally a single-storey structure but the owner added three floors illegally. The inquiry commissioner also submitted recommendations to tackle the problem of illegal construction. The HC asked the government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to go through the report, and submit their response. ''(Inquiry) commissioner has answered all questions and given independent recommendations.... Which part of recommendations are acceptable, you have to tell the court,'' the judges told BMC's lawyer, senior advocate Aspi Chinoy. ''Tell us what steps can be taken to end this menace of rampant illegal construction,'' the court said, adding that it intended to make ward-level officers accountable. ''Everyone will have to be answerable to the law....Please ask your officers to deal with these matters seriously. We have enough of building collapses. There has to be strict vigil. People can't keep dying because of illegal construction,'' it said, adjourning the hearing to July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021