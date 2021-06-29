Karnataka improves its position on NITI Aayog SDG index

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and representatives of NITI Aayog on Tuesday held discussions about successfully achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and representatives of NITI Aayog on Tuesday held discussions about successfully achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030. As per an official statement, officials from NITI Aayog expressed content over remarkable improvement in the state's position in the SDG index during the meeting.

Discussions were held in detail with them to bring Karnataka to the number 1 position in the SDG index. NITI Aayog advised to further focus on areas such as nutrition of pregnant women and children, gender equality, housing, education etc. Chief Minister said that it was announced in the budget that all development programmes will focus on achieving SDG and the state government would function accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said that the state is working towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 targets. "The Goal committees have identified different innovative projects with a total of 20 of the best practices implemented by the state. This project can be replicated, which is for the comprehensive improvement of the quality of the citizens brought from various government departments and development agencies to implement policies and programmes of the state," the Chief Minister said.

In the SDG India 2020- 21 report, Karnataka ranked third with Andhra Pradesh and Goa with an Index score of 72. Of the 16 goals in SDG India 2021 report, Karnataka has one Goal (goal 7) in achiever. 9 goals are in the front runner and 5 goals are in performer categories.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Water Resources, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Industry and Commerce, ITBT, Science and Technology, Urban Development (Municipal Administration), E-Governance, Housing Department (Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited), Directorate of Economics and Statistics are implementing their new initiative. This will improve the Sustainable Development Goals indicators of the State and change the life of the citizens as well as to ensure a better sustainable future, the Chief Minister opined. He released a handbook regarding 20 best practices implemented by the state on the occasion of the Economics and Statistics anniversary programme organised by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Planning Department, here today.

The handbook brought out by the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the partnership of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Coordination Centre. The book offers technical solutions, processes, and methods of implementation, techniques for more emphasis to strengthen each of the best practices.

Minister of Planning and Statistics Narayanagowda, BJ Puttaswamy, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Samyuktha Samaddar, Advisor, NITI Aayog, Dr Shalini Rajaneesh, ACS, Planning Department and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

