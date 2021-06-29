PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh discuss 'futuristic challenges' in defence sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed ''futuristic challenges'' in the defence sector, sources said.
They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment and involving more youth, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.
The meeting came against the backdrop of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drone at an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.
The government has handed over the probe into the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
