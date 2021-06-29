Left Menu

Balaji Srivastav given additional charge of Delhi police commissioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:02 IST
Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of the Commissioner of Delhi Police when incumbent S N Shrivastava retires on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

In an order, the ministry said that Balaji Srivastav, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMTU cadre, will discharge duties as the Commissioner of the Delhi Police in addition to his present responsibility till a full-fledged head of the national capital's police force is appointed.

Balaji Srivastav is presently posted as Special Commissioner (Vigilance) of the Delhi Police.

He has previously worked as the DGP of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing and Special Cell, Delhi. He has also served in the Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments.

S N Shrivastava too initially took the additional charge of the CP, Delhi, in February 2020 in the wake of the communal riots in the capital following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

He was regularised as the CP of the Delhi Police only last month.

