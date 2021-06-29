Two-wheeler with 130 pending challans detained in Hyd

Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI): A two-wheeler with as many as 130 pending challans with Rs 35,950 fine amount against it since 2017 for various traffic violations committed by its riders was detained here, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said onTuesday.

The scooter was caught at the Jubilee Hills check-post during a special drive carried out by traffic cops on June 27 night after its rider was found driving the vehicle without helmet, they said.

After verification, it was found that the scooter had 130 pending challans and the rider, an IT employee, informed the traffic police that his friend was the owner of the two- wheeler, a police official said.

The scooter was detained after the rider informed the traffic police that he did not have the amount to pay towards the pending challans.

e-challans were issued to vehicle owners for violating traffic rules in different areas of the city but the fine amount was not paid so far, the official said.

The traffic violations for which the challanswere issued included driving without helmet, jumping signals, wrong side driving and driving without face mask among others.

The official further said now that the vehicle has been finally caught and a notice will be issued to the owner of the scooter to pay the pending challan amountand get the vehicle released.

If the challan payment is not cleared by the owner then legal proceedings will be initiated, the official added.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI

