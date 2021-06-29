Left Menu

Maha: Nine criminls held in Thane district

Police arrested nine persons in separate incidents from Bhiwandi division in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with a string of crimes ranging from burglaries to peddling of drugs and seized stolen goods worth over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:24 IST
Maha: Nine criminls held in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested nine persons in separate incidents from Bhiwandi division in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with a string of crimes ranging from burglaries to peddling of drugs and seized stolen goods worth over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Tuesday. A police officer said a special drive was undertaken to flush out criminals in the district. Police claimed to have solved the cases of burglaries, theft of motorcycles, dacoity etc among others. On June 26, Shanti Nagar police foiled a bid to loot a jewellery shop in Temghar area and arrested three persons with a chopper and firearms, the officer said. Drugs worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from another set of four accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021