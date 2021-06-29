Maha: Nine criminls held in Thane district

Police arrested nine persons in separate incidents from Bhiwandi division in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with a string of crimes ranging from burglaries to peddling of drugs and seized stolen goods worth over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Tuesday. A police officer said a special drive was undertaken to flush out criminals in the district. Police claimed to have solved the cases of burglaries, theft of motorcycles, dacoity etc among others. On June 26, Shanti Nagar police foiled a bid to loot a jewellery shop in Temghar area and arrested three persons with a chopper and firearms, the officer said. Drugs worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from another set of four accused, police said.

