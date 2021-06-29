Left Menu

Nigeria says Biafran separatist leader arrested, will face trial

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:43 IST
  • Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of banned separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested and is in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to face trial, a spokesman for the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Kanu's whereabouts had been unknown since he failed to appear at previous court hearings after being granted bail. A judge had ordered his arrest in March 2019.

"He has been arrested and taken to Abuja High Court today, and the court adjourned until July 27," the minister's spokesman said.

