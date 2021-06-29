Left Menu

Palghar mob lynching case: 14 accused get bail

The district court in Thane on Tuesday granted bail to 14 accused arrested in connection with the lynching of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April 2020.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:51 IST
Palghar mob lynching case: 14 accused get bail
  • Country:
  • India

The district court in Thane on Tuesday granted bail to 14 accused arrested in connection with the lynching of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April 2020. Additional sessions court (special designated court) judge RS Gupta rejected the bail applications of 18 other accused, counsel Amrut Adhikari said. The court posted the next date of hearing on July 30 when charges are expected to be framed. A total of 201 persons were arrested in the case, of which 75 are main accused. Special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde is representing the prosecution, while advocate P N Ojha the families of the sadhus.

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai.

The brutal attack took place amid rumours that child- lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown. Chargesheets were filed earlier in the court at Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021