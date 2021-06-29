Mehbooba Mufti visits family of Pulwama SPO killed by terrorists
Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday visited the family of a slain special police officer SPO in Pulwama district who was shot dead by terrorists.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday visited the family of a slain special police officer (SPO) in Pulwama district who was shot dead by terrorists. SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter were killed by terrorists recently in Awantipora area of the district.
In a statement here, the PDP president said such dastardly attacks should be unequivocally condemned by one and all as they further vitiate the political atmosphere.
''Violence continues to snatch away families from us, leaving behind pain and wounds which are irreparable,'' she said. Mehbooba urged authorities, as requested by the family, to absorb Liaqat Ahmed Bhat, son of the slain SPO, in civil administration.
