Dutch defence ministry says Russian jets harassed frigate in Black Sea

The Netherlands' defence ministry said on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets had harassed a Dutch navy frigate, Evertsen, in the Black Sea earlier this month, carrying out mock attacks and jamming communication systems.

The Russian actions took place over the span of five hours on June 24 and "were contrary to the right to free use of the sea", the ministry said in a statement.

