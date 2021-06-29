North Carolina bill aims to stop prosecuting 6-year-olds

Children as young as 6 can be prosecuted in North Carolina juvenile court — the lowest age set by law in the country — but a bipartisan effort would raise the minimum age of delinquency to 10 and move the state out of its status at the bottom.

More than 2,100 complaints were filed against nearly 1,150 youth under 10 during the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2019, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, with Black children disproportionately accused of wrongdoing. The data shows 211 children ages 6 to 9 appeared before a judge, including 54 ultimately found responsible for the complaints.

While state prison officials say no child under 10 was put behind bars during that period, attorneys, racial justice advocates and lawmakers worry that a court appearance itself can create lasting harm.

“The likelihood of them lacking legal capacity is so high and the potential for real identity development damage is also really high,” said Barbara Fedders, director of the Youth Justice Clinic at the University of North Carolina School of Law. “It just feels like we are doing them all a disservice if we can't find a better way to deal with these issues than prosecution.” In 2014, Fedders' clinic represented a 6-year-old boy in the Raleigh area who threw a rock at a vacant apartment window. Scared and away from his mother, the child, who is Black, confessed to a police officer at the scene. The property owner wanted money for the broken window, so over the next few months, the boy and his mother went to court twice, causing him to miss school. The clinic got the case dismissed by arguing that children under 7 are incapable of forming criminal intention.

State Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat and former judge, remembers kids in her courtroom sitting at an oversized desk in swivel chairs — some of the youngest with feet dangling — drawing in colouring books and crying. Most alarming to her was a case she dismissed about 2010 involving a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old throwing dice against a building in a public housing complex.

“I was just dumbstruck. They brought these kids into court for throwing dice,” Morey said. Lawmakers set 6 as North Carolina's minimum age of delinquency jurisdiction in 1979 during a period when tough-on-crime legislation was common and some viewed the juvenile justice system as an avenue for getting kids and their parents the resources they needed. Twenty-eight states and Washington, DC, have no age specification, according to a March report from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Connecticut, Maryland and New York set the minimum age at 7, while Massachusetts and California have the highest thresholds for juveniles at 12 years old. Twelve states allow 10-year-olds to be prosecuted in juvenile court, three states have a minimum age of 8 and one state sets its minimum at 11 years old.

About 600 juvenile court counselors are tasked with deciding how a complaint should proceed.

