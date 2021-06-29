Left Menu

Maha: Boy feared drowned in water-filled quarry in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old boy is feared drowned in a water-filled quarry in Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Jeet Verma, a resident of Poudpada of Kalwa, had gone swimming with seven of his friends to a quarry at Thakurpada, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

The boy allegedly jumped into the water, could not gauge the depth and drowned, the official said.

The local fire station was alerted and a team of firemen and the disaster management personnel launched a search operation in the afternoon, but the boy hasn't been found, he said. The search was called off due to poor light and will be resume on Wednesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

