Left Menu

Delhi Police file FIR against Twitter under POCSO, IT Act

Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act against Twitter on a complaint it received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) citing the availability of links or material pertaining to child exploitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:25 IST
Delhi Police file FIR against Twitter under POCSO, IT Act
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act against Twitter on a complaint it received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) citing the availability of links or material pertaining to child exploitation. According to the police, the complaint is filed against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd.

"Acting on a complaint received from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter in the form of various accounts and links, a Case FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up," the police said. Earlier on June 16, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021