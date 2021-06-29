Delhi Police file FIR against Twitter under POCSO, IT Act

Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act against Twitter on a complaint it received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) citing the availability of links or material pertaining to child exploitation. According to the police, the complaint is filed against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd.

"Acting on a complaint received from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter in the form of various accounts and links, a Case FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up," the police said. Earlier on June 16, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities." (ANI)

