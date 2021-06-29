12,720 liquor bottles in truck enroute Gujarat seized by Haryana Police

Haryana Police on Tuesday confiscated a consignment of 1,060 cartons (12,720 bottles) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a container truck in Rewari which was being allegedly smuggled on a rice invoice from Chandigarh to Gujarat.

The truck driver was arrested in this connection and was being questioned, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here.

He said that a police party during patrolling received a tip-off about a container truck bearing Maharashtra registration number carrying a huge consignment of illicit liquor.

Based on the input, the police team set up a check barrier on a road heading towards Jaipur and signalled a truck to stop for checking. “The driver was asked to show the documents. He showed an invoice of rice. However, on checking, 1,060 cartons of IMFL were recovered. The driver failed to produce any permit or licence of the seized contraband,” the spokesperson said.

Arrested accused was identified as Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Taran Taran district in Punjab.

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.

