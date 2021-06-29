Maha: MP man held for kidnapping 14-year-old girl

The railway police in Maharashtra's Kalyan have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused Arvind Kailas Singh, a native of Patharia in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, had allegedly kidnapped the minor from a village, senior inspector Valmiki Shardul said.

Advertisement

Railway police personnel had found the girl on a platform at Kalyan railway station on June 27, and on questioning, it was found that the victim's parents had spotted her and the accused in Pune and were taking them back to Madhya Pradesh, when the accused escaped with her.

While Singh has been booked for kidnapping and handed over to the Madhya Pradesh police, the minor has been returned to her parents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)