Sylendra Babu to succeed Tripathy as TN police chief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:39 IST
Senior IPS officer Dr C Sylendra Babu has been appointed next state police chief, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

The 1987 Tamil Nadu batch officer will be succeeding incumbent Director General of Police JK Tripathy, who will retire on June 30.

According to an order from state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, the government had earlier sent a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to convene the Empanelment Committee to prepare a list of IPS officers for appointment as DGP.

The UPSC committee on Monday recommended a panel of names of IPS officers for this purpose and the state government examined the recommendations carefully and independently along with their service records.

''The Government after due consideration appoint Dr C Sylendra Babu, IPS, (TN:1987) as Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu and Head of the police force'' with effect from July 1, 2021, it said.

A native of Kanniyakumari district, Babu is presently DGP, Railways and started off as ASP, Gobichettipalayam in Erode district in 1989.

A fitness enthusiast, Babu has been in various posts in the past, including ADGP, Law and Order, Coimbatore Commissioner and SP, Special Task Force, Erode.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

