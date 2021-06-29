Left Menu

Parliamentary panel seeks Twitter's response on locking accounts of IT minister, Shashi Tharoor within 48 hrs

Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology (IT) has sought a response from Twitter within two days the reason behind locking Twitter accounts of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:00 IST
Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology (IT) has sought a response from Twitter within two days the reason behind locking Twitter accounts of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The panel headed by Tharoor directed the Parliamentary Standing Committee for IT's secretariat to seek in writing from the microblogging site the reason behind locking two Twitter accounts.

"Twitter will have to give written answer to the committee within 48 hours, why and under what rule Twitter blocked Twitter accounts of IT minister Ravi Shankar Pradesh and senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor," sources said. The letter has been sent by the Secretariat to Twitter today.

If the committee does not get a satisfactory reply from Twitter, then the committee can summon the Twitter official. Last week, Twitter confirmed the claim by the Electronics and Information Technology Minister that it had denied access to his account for almost an hour due to DMCA notice.

The parliamentary panel on IT on June 18 had examined Twitter India officials and directed them to comply with the new IT rules and the law of the land. (ANI)

