Coal Controller's Organization releases Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:01 IST
The Coal Controller's Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal, released 'Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21', one of its two flagship publications, on Tuesday.

The statistical publication has been released by the Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi through a video conference organised by coal ministry.

''On the occasion of the Statistics Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis for his notable contributions in statistical development, Coal Controller's Organization....released one of its two flagship publications, the 'Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21' today (on Tuesday),'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The 'Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21 contains provisional information regarding the performance of the coal and lignite sector in 2020-21. It provides a valuable and comprehensive ready reference of data to all the concerned stakeholders, policy planners, researchers, national and international institutes, and individuals.

It contains pre-audited data, and the final data for 2020-21 would be published in the Coal Directory of India 2020-21.

Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, Coal Additional Secretaries Vinod Kumar Tiwari and M Nagaraju, among others, were present during the occasion.

