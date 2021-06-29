Left Menu

Karnataka COVID restrictions may be eased after July 5; CM says will discuss with Cabinet members

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.

29-06-2021
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5. The Chief Minister on Tuesday met association members of malls to discuss reopening of the shopping complexes.

"Malls association members met me today. I have told them that I will discuss with cabinet members. We are discussing how many concessions to give with conditions to reopen malls. A final decision has not been taken yet. COVID-19 cases are decreasing which is a good sign. Everyone must be benefitted including the poor class," said Yediyurappa while speaking to the media. As per the media bulletin issued by the state health department, Karnataka reported 3,222 new cases, 14,724 discharges and 93 deaths on Tuesday. The state has 85,997 active cases. So far, Karnataka has registered 27,19,479 recoveries and 34,929 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

