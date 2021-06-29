Myanmar junta drops charges against 24 celebrities
Myanmar's military authorities have dropped charges against 24 celebrities who had been declared wanted under an anti-incitement law after anti-government comments, army run television said on Tuesday. Actors, sportspeople, social media influencers, doctors and teachers have been among hundreds of people listed as wanted for opposing the junta that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.
Myawaddy television said the charges against the 24 had been dropped because their involvement "had been due to external factors". Since taking power, the junta has struggled to govern in the face of daily anti-military protests, strikes that have paralysed official and private business and an upsurge in local insurgencies.
Reuters was unable to reach any of the named celebrities for comment. "I am happy for them, but I worry that they will go silent after this," activist Khin Sandar told Reuters.
Nearly 2,000 people are sought on arrest warrants issued since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. It says more than 5,200 people are currently detained.
