Notorious extremist arrested by J'khand police in neighbouring Bihar

A team of police officers from Jharkhand, in collaboration with their counterparts in Bihar, arrested a notorious extremist of the outlawed Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) on Tuesday from the Patna district of the neighbouring state.

Ganesh Sao was wanted in as many as 17 cases, including extortion, a senior police officer said.

Acting on inputs, a team officers from Simdega raided Udaipur-Ankuri in Paliganj police station area of Patna district and arrested Sao alias Hippy, he said.

Two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

The arrested extremist is a resident of Imamganj Jamharu in Patna district, Simdega Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said, adding that the team that caught him has been rewarded with cash.

