HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:20 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:20 pm: NATION DEL89 2NDLD-SOCIAL-MEDIA-PAR-PANEL FB, Google officials depose before parl panel, told they must follow new IT rules, court orders New Delhi: Facebook and Google representatives Tuesday deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology over the issue of social media misuse, with sources saying they were told to comply with the new IT rules, government instructions and court orders.

DEL114 MHA-NIA-JK-2NDLD IAF NIA takes over probe in Jammu airport drone attack New Delhi/Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday took over the charge of investigation into the recent drone attack on the Indian Force station located at the Jammu airport, an official said.

DEL116 TWITTER-3RDLD FIRS Twitter faces more heat as FIRs registered for depicting distorted India map, allowing child sexual abuse material New Delhi/Lucknow: In more trouble for Twitter, two FIRs were lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against senior officials of its India office over the social media platform putting up a distorted map of the country.

DEL90 PAR-TWITTER Parliamentary panel seeks Twitter's response on locking of accounts of Prasad, Tharoor New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has sought Twitter's response on the recent locking of the accounts of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, sources said on Tuesday.

DEL110 VIRUS-COVISHIELD-LD EMA EU member states will have option to accept WHO authorised vaccines like Covishield to issue certificate for travel: Official New Delhi: Individual member states of the European Union will have the option to accept vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) like Covishield for obtaining the bloc's digital COVID certificate or 'Green Pass', an EU official said on Tuesday.

DEL93 JK-SPO-PROBE Terrorists kicked away 18-month-old girl before spraying bullets on PSO, family: Officials Srinagar: Heart-wrenching details have emerged out of the gruesome killing of a special police officer (PSO) and his family by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who did not even spare an 18-month-old girl and kicked her as well as her mother, officials said here on Tuesday.

DEL112 UP-PRESIDENT-3RDLD AMBEDKAR Prez Kovind lays stone of Ambedkar memorial; Mayawati accuses UP govt of 'deceit' Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind On Tuesday said Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted that women’s right to equality should be given a clear legal basis and the country’s system is now progressing on that path.

CAL19 AS-CM-LD INTERVIEW States' border disputes stumbling block in framing uniform NE development strategy: Assam CM Guwahati, June 29 (PTI) Border disputes among North-Eastern states are a major stumbling block in formulating a uniform strategy for the development of the region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, asserting that resolving them will be his government's top priority. By Durba Ghosh LEGAL LGD23 SC-TWITTER UP police moves SC against relief granted to Twitter India head by Karnataka HC New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court restraining it from taking coercive action against Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari in connection with a probe related to the assault on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad there.

LGD17 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD MIGRANTS SC terms as 'unpardonable' Centre's apathy in creating national data for unorganised workers New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as “unpardonable” the Centre's “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards creating National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and ordered its commencement by July 31 so that all migrant workers are registered this year and welfare measures extended to them during COVID distress.

FOREIGN FGN32 JAISHANKAR-G20 International cooperation answer to COVID challenge, says Jaishankar at G20 Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that international cooperation is the answer to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN39 UN-INDIA-SHRINGLA Some nations 'leveraging' their expertise in cyberspace to achieve political, security-related objectives: Shringla United Nations: India said on Tuesday that some nations are ''leveraging'' their expertise in cyberspace to achieve their political and security-related objectives and indulge in contemporary forms of cross-border terrorism. By Yoshita Singh BUSINESS DEL97 BIZ-VIRUS-FOODGRAIN COVID: Govt allocates 199 lakh tonnes of foodgrains for free distribution during July-Nov New Delhi: The Centre has allocated 199 lakh tonnes of foodgrains for free distribution during the July-November period of this year to provide relief to poor during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. DEL67 BIZ-INDIA-OPEC Oil prices 'very challenging', need them to sober a bit: India to OPEC New Delhi: Ahead of a meeting of oil producers' cartel OPEC, India on Tuesday said the current oil prices are ''very challenging'' and rates need to be a ''little bit sober'' lest they impact a consumption-led recovery of the global economy.

