Left Menu

Traffic cop dragged for 500 meters on speeding car's bonnet: Police

As the jeep was finally forced to stop, Sanjiv Kumar fell on the ground and suffer some injuries, he added. The jeeps driver, identified as Nurdeep alias Lovepreet, and his two accomplices have been arrested, the DySP said.The vehicle driver has been charged for an attempt to murder and other penal offences, he added.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:36 IST
Traffic cop dragged for 500 meters on speeding car's bonnet: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 500 metres after he signalled a jeep driver to stop at a check post here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening when Constable Sanjiv Kumar was on duty at a police check post on a highway in Kurukshetra, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chander told reporters on Tuesday.

Kumar had signalled a Bolero jeep to stop but its driver, who was accompanied by two others, ignored his signals and tried to run past the constable, who had to jump on to the jeep's bonnet to save himself.

The jeep driver still did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive and even increased the speed in a bid to throw off Sanjiv, forcing him to cling on to the bonnet for his life, the DySP said.

The vehicle was eventually forced to stop by other policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh, who all chased the vehicle for over half a kilometre, he said.

The entire act of the driver could have very well killed the constable, the Dy SP said.

The act of the accused was also filmed by the policemen, he said. As the jeep was finally forced to stop, Sanjiv Kumar fell on the ground and suffer some injuries, he added. The jeep’s driver, identified as Nurdeep alias Lovepreet, and his two accomplices have been arrested, the DySP said.

The vehicle driver has been charged for an attempt to murder and other penal offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021