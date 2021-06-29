Left Menu

Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19

The monsoon session of parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and continue till August 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:37 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and continue till August 13. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the parliament session be held from July 19 to August 13.

It will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. There has been an easing of the COVID-19 situation in the country with the cases seeing a sharp drop compared to that in the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The vaccination drive has also been stepped up in the country.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said earlier this month that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July. He hoped that members of the parliament (MPs) and parliament staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July.

The timing and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted due to the situation created by COVID-19. Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021