Majority of Indian youth keen on green jobs, finds research by Prince Charles trust

A new research by the Prince’s Trust, founded by Britain’s Prince Charles, highlights that young people in India, and internationally, want careers that will help solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.

The initial findings from the ‘Future of Work’ international research report, supported by HSBC, found that 85 per cent of young people in India are interested in a green job, despite only 4 per cent having their main job in the sector, and 84 per cent of Indian youth surveyed believe their generation can create solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges.

Advertisement

“Young people, at the end of the day, want to be agents of change in efforts to prevent and adapt to the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis and for what it’s worth, I believe it is our responsibility to help them achieve this, if we possibly can,” said Prince Charles, as he joined international business leaders at an event at St James’ Palace in London last week to discuss the role that business can play in creating sustainable job opportunities for the future.

The research, which surveyed young people across four continents, including in India, highlights that young people want to become agents of change in the face of the climate crisis.

Results show over four in five (83 per cent) of young people surveyed in India would consider the environmental impact of the company or sector they’re looking to join when choosing a job. Emerging industries, such as digital, also came out high on young people’s agenda with 83 per cent also noting their interest in a job within the digital economy.

“This new research highlights the optimism that young people have about their generation and role they want to play in devoting their careers to tackling the biggest issues facing the planet,” said Will Straw, CEO of Prince’s Trust International.

“At Prince’s Trust International, we are meeting this demand by working to adapt our existing programmes across the world to prepare young people for more sustainable careers. We are listening to young people and now look forward to advancing discussions with business leaders to provide more opportunities in sustainable careers for the next generation. It is vital that we all put young people at the heart of a successful and sustainable recovery from COVID-19,” he said.

Prince’s Trust International said it has been working in India since 2018 and works with local partners such as Magic Bus and the Aga Khan Foundation to deliver employability and enterprise programmes that support young people across India to learn, work and thrive.

The charity said it is committed to working with partners to help contribute to a more sustainable future of work for young people.

Findings of the research show that 85 per cent of young people surveyed in India would consider whether a job had a positive impact on the community and wider world, with work in the green economy (36 per cent) and health and social care (35 per cent) seen as the most likely ways to do this.

The Prince’s Trust, founded in the UK in 1976, says it has helped over 1 million young people into work, education and training and is now present in 18 countries.

The complete findings of the ‘Future of Work’ research report will be launched later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)