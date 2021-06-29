Left Menu

Punjab DGP assures full support to BSF to counter drone operations at state borders

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday assured total support to the BSF to counter-drone operations at Punjab borders, which have emerged as the new threat on the national security horizon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:49 IST
Visuals from the meeting. (Photo: Punjab government Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Stressing on the need to carry out evidence-based and pro-active policing, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta assured total support to the BSF to counter Drone operations at Punjab borders, which have emerged as the new threat on National Security horizon," Punjab Government tweeted.

This comes two days after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on early Sunday morning. Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area, the sources had said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. The attack, which was carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday handed over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack in the country to the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

