Gen Rawat visits forward posts along LAC with China in central sector

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited a number of forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Himachal Pradesh sector to take stock of India's military preparedness in the sensitive region.

Gen Rawat also visited the headquarters of Western Command of the Indian Army at Chandimandir where he reviewed the operational situation along the border with Pakistan, officials said.

In his interactions with troops in forward locations along the LAC, Gen Rawat exhorted them to remain steadfast in their task of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

His visit to the Sumdoh sector along the LAC came amid the continued military standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

''On arrival at the forward most post in Sumdoh sub-sector, Gen Rawat was briefed on the operational preparedness of the Indian troops towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation,'' the Army said. It said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) interacted extensively with the Indian Army and ITBP troops deployed in the remote areas and encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism. ''General Bipin Rawat interacted with the troops, complimented them for their high morale and exhorted them to remain steadfast in their task of defending the territorial integrity of the nation with the same zeal and fervour,'' the Army said.

Following the escalation of tension with China in eastern Ladakh in June last year, India significantly enhanced the alert level all along the nearly 3,500 km-long Line of Actual Control.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, they completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been particularly pressing for disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

According to military officials, each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

There was no visible forward movement in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach at the 11th round of military talks. In Chandimandir, Gen Rawat commended the formation for their efforts to ensure force preservation and at the same time stepping forward to provide support in terms of establishing COVID hospitals at Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad, the Army said in a statement.

He also complimented the force for providing paramedical staff in aid of civil hospitals and extending assistance in vaccination of common citizens.

''He stressed upon the need to focus on training hard and remain vigilant to thwart the nefarious designs of our adversaries. He emphasied that all ranks must keep themselves abreast with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and countermeasures,'' the Army said.

