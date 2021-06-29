HC seeks details of cyber frauds in UP state within a year

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered Uttar Pradesh police to apprise it of details of all cybercrimes of fraudulent withdrawals of money from people's bank accounts in the state. Justice S K Yadav issued the order while hearing the bail plea of an accused arrested for allegedly withdrawing money fraudulently from the bank account of a retired judge of the high court.

The court issued the order observing that the police have not been making serious efforts in controlling online fraud.

Justice Yadav asked the Lucknow Cyber Cell's superintendent of police and his Allahabad counterpart to apprise him of all details of cybercrimes in the state and the Allahabad district through personal affidavits.

The detail which the court sought in a tabulated form included the total number of FIRs lodged in the state in the year in matters of online frauds, the current status of investigation of those cases and the total sum of money fraudulently withdrawn and recovered, besides the efforts being made by police to check such online frauds.

The judge was hearing the bail plea of accused Neeraj Mandal alias Rakesh who was arrested for allegedly withdrawing money from the account of the former high court judge.

The FIR in the matter was lodged on December 8, 2020, at Cantt police station in Allahabad.

While hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence counsel, the judge expressed dissatisfaction over the police efforts in checking and solving the online crimes.

"It is a crime against the society but the police authorities are not making serious efforts in controlling these fraudulent activities,'' he said.

Fixing July 9 as the next date of hearing, ustice Yadav also directed SP (Cyber cell), Allahabad and the Cantt police station's SHO to be present in the court on the next date.

